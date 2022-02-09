Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $304.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ZM opened at $142.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

