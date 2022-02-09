Zillow Group (ZG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zillow Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

