Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.44.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
