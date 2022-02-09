Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

