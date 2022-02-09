Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.52. 8,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 331,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

