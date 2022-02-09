Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.43 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

