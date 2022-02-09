Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

