Zeepin Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,315.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $426,358.87 and approximately $48,315.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00049751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.05 or 0.07256505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,256.91 or 0.99734492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

