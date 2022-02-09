Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Raised by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises about 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 28.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 33.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.04.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 5,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,619. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $187.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.