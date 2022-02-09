Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) to Hold

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, raised their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 156,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. GH Research has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

