Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Strong Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Daimler from €95.00 ($109.20) to €100.00 ($114.94) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.
About Daimler
Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
