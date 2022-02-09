Zacks Investment Research Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

BLU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,553. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

