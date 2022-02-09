Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Open Text by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Open Text by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Open Text by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Open Text by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

