Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) to Sell

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

