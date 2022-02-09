Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,211 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $933.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,766,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $936.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,004.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $906.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

