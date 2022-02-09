Zacks Investment Management Has $46.07 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $46,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,995. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.