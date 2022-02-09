Zacks Investment Management Has $129.07 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. 210,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,813,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.