Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $89,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $15.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $822.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,762. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $873.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.