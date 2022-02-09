Zacks Investment Management Buys 591,266 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,266 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $333,562,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 395,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,575,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

