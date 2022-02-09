Zacks Investment Management Buys 22,460 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 81,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.