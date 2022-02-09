Zacks Investment Management Buys 2,048 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.40. 36,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.