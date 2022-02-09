Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report sales of $6.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $7.64 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $24.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,570. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.