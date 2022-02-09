Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.49 billion and the highest is $16.26 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $396.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average of $355.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

