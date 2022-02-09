Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galecto.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Galecto during the third quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galecto stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,158. Galecto has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

