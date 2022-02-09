Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post sales of $143.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.66 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $579.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.24 million, with estimates ranging from $506.45 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.