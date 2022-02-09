Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.32. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

