Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $461.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

