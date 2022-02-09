Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $999.80 million to $1.05 billion. Generac reported sales of $761.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.11. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

