Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $5.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

EGLE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,326. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

