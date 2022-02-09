Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.