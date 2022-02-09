Zacks: Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $421,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,725 shares of company stock valued at $51,817,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $94.52. 5,544,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,212. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

