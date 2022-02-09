Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

CPRX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 72,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $756.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

