Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $555.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.60 million and the highest is $563.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 277.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,994. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.52 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

