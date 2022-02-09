Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is ($0.15). Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

