Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UserTesting.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,337,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,085 over the last quarter.

NYSE:USER opened at $8.20 on Friday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

