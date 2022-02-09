Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Under Armour by 127.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

