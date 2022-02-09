Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $29.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

