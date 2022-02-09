Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CASH stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $1,521,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 50,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

