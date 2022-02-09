Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CASH stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $1,521,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 50,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.