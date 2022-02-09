Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HLBZ stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

