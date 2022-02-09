Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

