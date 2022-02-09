Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
