Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

