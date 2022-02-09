yieldfarming.insure 1-Day Volume Hits $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. yieldfarming.insure has a market cap of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.60 or 1.00162855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00070877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00265369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00328009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00154057 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

