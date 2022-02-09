YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.95% of YETI worth $71,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

