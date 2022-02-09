XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.34, but opened at $68.10. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 6,233 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.