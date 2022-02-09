Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Trimmed by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,833 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $168,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 61.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Workday by 218.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

WDAY stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.96. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,708.41, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

