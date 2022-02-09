Wolverine Trading LLC Trims Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HGV opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

