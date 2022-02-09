Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 8,794 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.