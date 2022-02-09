Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Wix.com in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.11.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $118.47 on Monday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.03 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

