Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $244.61

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.61 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 236.50 ($3.20). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.23), with a volume of 620,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

