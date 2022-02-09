Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $244.61

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.61 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 236.50 ($3.20). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.23), with a volume of 620,709 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)
