William Blair Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Shares of CB opened at $207.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

