Wilder World (WILD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.12 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $179.75 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00004892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00106938 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars.

